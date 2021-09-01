Bulgaria’s road death toll in first 8 months of 2021 is 318

Share this: Facebook

A total of 318 people died in accidents on Bulgaria’s roads between January 1 and the end of August 2021, according to provisional statistics released by the Interior Ministry.

Bulgaria’s road death toll in the first eight months of 2021 is 48 higher than at the same time in 2020, the ministry said on September 1.

Compared with the same period of 2019, there have been 60 fewer road deaths in the first eight months of this year.

In the first eight months of 2021, there were 3882 road accidents in Bulgaria in which people died or were seriously injured, according to the Interior Ministry.

So far in 2021, a total of 4808 people have been seriously injured in accidents on Bulgaria’s roads.

In August 2021 alone, there were 690 serious accidents, leaving 53 people dead and 864 injured.

According to statistics previously released by the Interior Ministry, in August 2020, there were 52 deaths, 862 injuries and 679 accidents. In August 2019, there were 59 deaths, 989 injuries and 750 accidents.

Bulgaria’s road death rate in 2020 was 26 per cent lower than in 2019, with the country moving from the second-highest to the third-highest road death rate in the European Union, according to preliminary figures published by the European Commission on April 20, as The Sofia Globe reported at the time.

