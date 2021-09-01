Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past month, 683 deaths

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A total of 683 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in August 2021, according to figures posted by the national information system.

Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll is 18 896, the September 1 report by the national information system said.

The January Covid-19 death toll in Bulgaria was 1469, in February 1146, in March 3006, in April 3202, in May 1301, in June 361 and in July 152.

In the past month, the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria rose by 30 688 to a current total of 455 742.

There are 31 081 active cases, an increase of 22 785 compared with the figure posted on August 1.

According to the report, 405 765 people in Bulgaria have been registered as having recovered from the virus, including 7220 in the past month.

There are 3738 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 2933 in the past month. A total of 324 are in intensive care, an increase of 246 over that time.

A total of 358 medical personnel tested positive in the past month, bringing the total to date to 13 834, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

According to the national information system, so far 2 312 605 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 284 469 in August.

A total of 1 172 184 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 172 306 in August, according to the national information system.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!