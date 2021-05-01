Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past month, 3202 deaths

Share this: Facebook

A total of 3202 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past month, according to figures posted on May 1 by the national information system.

This is the highest death toll in a month in 2021 so far.

The January Covid-19 death toll in Bulgaria was 1469, in February 1146 and in March 3006.

Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll is currently 16 399.

A total of 61 717 cases of new coronavirus were confirmed in Bulgaria in April, bringing the total to 404 380, a figure that includes those who have died, those who have recovered from the virus and the active cases.

A total of 79 973 people recovered from the virus in April, bringing the total to 339 534.

There are 48 447 active cases, a decrease of 21 428 compared with the April 1 figure.

There are 6905 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 3188 compared with the April 1 figure, with 674 in intensive care, a decrease of 98 in the past month.

A total of 1216 medics tested positive in the past month, bringing the total to date to 13 172, again a figure that includes those who have died, those who have recovered from the virus and the active cases.

The report said that to date, 815 463 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered, an increase of 555 465 in the past month.

A total of 213 354 people have received a second dose, an increase of 118 351 in the past month.

