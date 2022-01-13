Bulgaria’s exports in January – November 2021 up 23.3% y/y

Share this: Facebook

In January – November 2021, the total value of all goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 61 992.4 million leva, 23.3 per cent more than in January – November 2020, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on January 13 2022, citing preliminary data.

These figures follow the NSI report on January 13 2021, which said that Bulgaria’s exports in January – November 2020 added up to about 50 billion leva, a decrease of 7.8 per cent compared with January – November 2019.

In November 2021, the total exports of goods from Bulgaria added up to 6 196.1 million leva, an increase of 26.3 per cent compared with November 2020.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in January – November 2021 was 69 356.5 million leva (at CIF prices), 26.3 per cent more than in January – November 2020 .

In November 2021, total imports of goods increased by 32 per cent compared with November 2020, adding up to 7 551.9 million leva.

Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was negative in January – November 2021, amounting to 7 364.1 million leva .

In November 2021, the total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was also negative, adding up to 1 355.8 million leva, the NSI said.

