Bulgaria’s Health Minister amends emergency regulations against Covid-19

Acting on recommendations from the national crisis staff against Covid-19 new coronavirus, Bulgaria’s Health Minister Kiril Ananiev has amended the regulations he issued to prevent an epidemic, the ministry said.
In essence, the revised version largely clarifies points about the rules in effect following Bulgaria’s declaration of a month-long State of Emergency on March 13.
The revised regulations bar visits to amusement and gambling halls, discos, bars, restaurants, fast food establishments, bars, coffee shops and shopping malls, with an exception for banking and insurance offices, food shops and pharmacies.
Restaurants and fast food establishments are allowed to make deliveries – meaning, take aways, to an address in strict compliance with sanitary and hygiene requirements, the ministry said.
All commercial activities not mentioned above may continue to operate as before, but with strict compliance with sanitary and hygiene requirements.
Classes and all extracurricular activities, such as excursions and field trips, are discontinued at schools, universities and other training institutions and organisations. Where possible, distance learning should be introduced.
Nurseries and kindergartens are closed.
All
group forms of activity and work with children and pupils, outside
the system of pre-school and school education, which are organised
and conducted by individuals and legal entities, regardless of their
legal and organisational form, must be discontinued.
All kinds of mass events, including sports, cultural, entertainment and academic events (cinemas, theatres, concerts, museums, conferences, symposia, sports and spa centres, gyms, and so on) are banned.
Employers, depending on the kind of business, should allow their staff to work from home. If this is not possible, employers must arrange enhanced anti-epidemic measures in the workplace, including checks on entry, disinfection and proper ventilation, coaching staff on personal hygiene and not allowing the entry of employees or outsiders showing symptoms of acute infectious diseases.
The order suspends medical consultations for children and women, immunisations, planned operations, removal of organs from living and dead donors, as well as visits to all medical establishments.
The duration and scope of the measures may vary depending on the development of the epidemic situation in the country, the Health Ministry said.
(Photo: government.bg)