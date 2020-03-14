Russia’s Aeroflot suspends flights connecting Moscow to Bourgas in Bulgaria

Russian airline Aeroflot is temporarily suspending flights connecting Moscow with Bourgas on Bulgaria’s southern Black Sea with effect from March 16, the airline said on its website.
Flights between Moscow and Sofia continue.
The airline said that from March 16 it was adjusting its flight schedule to destinations in Europe.
Scheduled flights will be temporarily suspended between Moscow and Barcelona, Bourgas, Frankfurt, Heraklion, Munich, Thessaloniki and Zurich.
Flight frequencies will be reduced between Moscow and Copenhagen (from March 14) and Prague (from March 16) following decisions taken by local authorities to restrict entry for foreign tourists.
Scheduled Rossiya Airlines flights operated under Aeroflot’s SU code from St Petersburg to European destinations including Geneva, Larnaca, Prague and Vienna will be halted from March 16.
From March 16, Aeroflot will continue to operate flights from Moscow to Amsterdam, Athens, Belgrade, Berlin, Brussels, Bucharest, Budapest, Dublin, Geneva, Helsinki, Lisbon, Ljubljana, London, Madrid, Paris, Riga, Rome, Sofia, Stockholm, Tallinn, Tivat, Vienna, Vilnius, Warsaw and Zagreb. Flights will also continue to operate to Larnaca.