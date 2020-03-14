Coronavirus: Fast food chains may only do home deliveries – Bulgarian PM

Fast food chains in Bulgaria may only do home deliveries, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov told a March 14 briefing to clarify points about the regulations announced following the declaration of a month-long State of Emergency to contain the spread of coronavirus.
The deadline for issuing personal documents, such as Bulgarian passports, identity documents and driving licences, has been extended by six months, among other administrative measures to prevent people clustering at offices. This means that such a document will still be deemed valid up to six months after its expiry date.
Very large numbers of passports and identity documents expire in 2020 and the Interior Ministry has, up to now, been taking special steps to accelerate the process of renewal, including by sending teams to large companies to deal with the documentation on-site.
Borissov called on mayors to exercise caution in taking decisions about closing markets.
All major hypermarkets that do not comply with the regulations will be closed, the briefing was told.
As of 5pm on March 14, four Ministry of Health officials will be on duty at emergency number 112 to answer people’s questions about the measures against Covid-19.
Borissov said that shops could open, but they must organise their operations so that there are no crowds. Failure to do this will result in being closed for inspection by the Ministry of Interior and the health authorities.
Health Minister Kiril Ananiev said that everyone not mentioned in his order as being required to shut down could continue to operate.
Borissov appealed for peace of mind because across the world, work was being done to overcome the virus. He reiterated that self-discipline is very important and people should adapt to the new conditions.
(Photo: Borissov’s current profile picture on Facebook)