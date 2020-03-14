Coronavirus: Bulgaria’s Prosecutor-General orders check against speculation in medicine prices

Prosecutor-General Ivan Geshev has ordered various bodies to ensure that there is no speculation in medicine prices as a result of Covid-19 new coronavirus.
On the orders of Geshev, the Supreme Administrative Prosecution assigned the task to the Executive Agency on Medicines, the National Council on Pricing and Reimbursement of Medicine and the Consumer Protection Commission, a statement by the Prosecutor’s Office on March 14 said.
These bodies have been told to prevent the sale of medicinal products as prices other than those set under the Medicine Products Act, the marketing of medicinal products without the appropriate authorisation and the sale of medicines via websites.
The checks will continue for the duration of the month-long State of Emergency, due to end on April 13 unless Parliament votes an extension.
Assistance in the tasks should be sought from the National Revenue Agency and Interior Ministry if required. State institutions are required to inform the relevant territorial prosecutor’s offices if they become aware of speculation in medicines.
The Prosecutor’s Office said that the head of the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency had been entrusted with checking for violations of the Food Act during the State of Emergency.