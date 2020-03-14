Bulgaria’s Health Minister: Hotels need not close, but should go over to room service

The regulations designed to prevent the spread of Covid-19 do not require hotels to close, Bulgaria’s Health Minister Kiril Ananiev told a briefing on March 14.
However, hotels should make arrangements so that people do not crowd together, for instance in the dining room, and so the owner could arrange room service to serve the need of his guests, he said.
Shops in Bulgaria’s resorts may continue to operate, but it was the responsibility of the shop manager to prevent crowding. If crowds are found in a shop, it will be closed, he said.
A notice on the official Facebook page of Bansko ski resort said that from March 14, all establishments in the ski area above the town are closed in accordance with the government’s instructions. The ski area was open, with normal working hours.
In central Sofia, restaurants were closed, with many displaying hastily-made notices advertising home deliveries of food.
Bulgaria’s government has said that while restaurants, bars, coffee shops and fast-food places may not seat customers, the closure order does allow home deliveries of takeaways, provided hygiene and sanitary rules are strictly observed.