Coronavirus: Number of confirmed cases in Bulgaria now 37

Six further cases of Covid-19 new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, bringing the country’s total to 37, crisis staff chief Major-General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski said on March 14 at a regular 5pm briefing.
He was speaking some hours after it was confirmed that a 74-year-old man who tested positive for new coronavirus had died earlier on Saturday, the second death in Bulgaria linked to Covid-19. Earlier this week, his 66-year-old wife, also infected with coronavirus, died.
Mutafchiyski told the briefing that all six new cases were in Sofia. Two were relatives of patients already admitted to the Military Medical Academy.
Separately, a statement by the Ministry of Education confirmed that schools, universities and all other educational institutions in Bulgaria would be closed from March 16 to 29.
Education Minister Krassimir Valchev that there was currently no plan to extend the school year, reduce the length of school holidays, or change examination dates.
The ban on excursions and educational trips organised by educational institutions, as well as on holding mass events involving children, students and teachers and students, remains in force, the Education Ministry said.
To respond to coronavirus, Bulgaria’s Parliament accepted a government proposal on March 13 to declare a month-long State of Emergency. Health Minister Kiril Ananiev has issued a detailed order on emergency steps, including closing restaurants, bars, coffee shops and other places of entertainment, as well as restrictions on access to medical facilities.