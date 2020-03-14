Coronavirus: Second death in Bulgaria

A 74-year-old man has died of coronavirus at Sofia’s Pirogov emergency hospital, Bulgaria’s Ministry of Health said on March 14.
The patient had been admitted to the hospital in severe condition on March 8, with chronic lung problems. Laboratory tests confirmed Covid-19.
This is the second death from coronavirus in Bulgaria. A 66-year-old woman died in Pirogov on March 11.
Bulgaria’s national crisis staff told a morning briefing on March 14 that the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 is 31. Of the eight cases confirmed on Friday, three have been admitted to hospital. The rest have no, or very mild symptoms, and have been quarantined.
On March 13, Bulgaria’s Parliament voted a month-long State of Emergency to step up responses to Covid-19.