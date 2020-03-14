Coronavirus: Bulgaria’s Sofia Airport admitting only passengers

Written by on March 14, 2020 in Bulgaria - Comments Off on Coronavirus: Bulgaria’s Sofia Airport admitting only passengers

Because of the State of Emergency declared in Bulgaria to contain the spread of Covid-19 new coronavirus, only passengers are being admitted to the buildings of Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 at Sofia Airport.

Body temperature will be measured at the entrances.

By order of the Minister of Health, all retail outlets at Sofia Airport are closed, with the exception of food outlets and pharmacies.

Nineteen departing flights and 14 arriving flights scheduled for March 15 have been cancelled.

The departures cancelled on Sunday are:

W64427 Wizz Air to Tel Aviv

W64351 Wizz Air to Milan Bergamo

FB449 Bulgaria Air, codesharing with Alitalia, to Rome Fiumicino

OS800 Austrian Airlines to Vienna

EW2499 Eurowings to Stuttgart

LY552 El Al to Tel Aviv

W64361 Wizz Air to Bari

OS796 Austrian Airlines to Vienna

LO632 LOT to Warsaw

FB407A Bulgaria Air to Brussels

LO634 LOT to Warsaw

LH1705 Lufthansa, codesharing with other airlines, to Munich

A2521 Alitalia, codesharing with Bulgarian Air, to Rome Fiumicino

FB409A Bulgaria Air to Vienna

W64341 Wizz Air to Bratislava

6H722 Israir to Tel Aviv

OS794 Austrian Airlines to Vienna

FB571A Bulgaria Air to Tel Aviv

JU7714 Air Serbia to Tel Aviv

The arrivals cancelled on Sunday are:

W64336A Wizz Air from Malta

LY551 El Al from Tel Aviv

EW2498 Eurowings from Stuttgart

W64352 Wizz Air from Milan Bergamo

FB450 Bulgaria Air, codesharing with Alitalia from Rome Fiumicino

W64428 Wizz Air from Tel Aviv

LO631 LOT from Warsaw

W64362 Wizz Air from Bari

LO633 LOT from Warsaw

LH1704 Lufthansa, codesharing with other airlines, from Munich

AZ520 Alitalia, codesharing with Bulgaria Air, from Rome Fiumicino

6H721 Israir from Tel Aviv

OS793 Austrian Airlines from Vienna

GB408A Bulgaria Air from Brussels.

The airport’s website only lists flights in three-day batches – the current day, as well as the previous and next days – but further flight cancellations are expected to follow, as the one-month state of emergency declared by Parliament on March 13 entitles the state authorities and the armed forces to restrict or prohibit civilian flights, if it is deemed necessary.

(Photo: Apostoloff)

Comments

comments

About the Author

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage.