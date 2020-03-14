Coronavirus: Bulgaria’s Sofia Airport admitting only passengers

Because of the State of Emergency declared in Bulgaria to contain the spread of Covid-19 new coronavirus, only passengers are being admitted to the buildings of Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 at Sofia Airport.
Body temperature will be measured at the entrances.
By order of the Minister of Health, all retail outlets at Sofia Airport are closed, with the exception of food outlets and pharmacies.
Nineteen departing flights and 14 arriving flights scheduled for March 15 have been cancelled.
The departures cancelled on Sunday are:
W64427 Wizz Air to Tel Aviv
W64351 Wizz Air to Milan Bergamo
FB449 Bulgaria Air, codesharing with Alitalia, to Rome Fiumicino
OS800 Austrian Airlines to Vienna
EW2499 Eurowings to Stuttgart
LY552 El Al to Tel Aviv
W64361 Wizz Air to Bari
OS796 Austrian Airlines to Vienna
LO632 LOT to Warsaw
FB407A Bulgaria Air to Brussels
LO634 LOT to Warsaw
LH1705 Lufthansa, codesharing with other airlines, to Munich
A2521 Alitalia, codesharing with Bulgarian Air, to Rome Fiumicino
FB409A Bulgaria Air to Vienna
W64341 Wizz Air to Bratislava
6H722 Israir to Tel Aviv
OS794 Austrian Airlines to Vienna
FB571A Bulgaria Air to Tel Aviv
JU7714 Air Serbia to Tel Aviv
The arrivals cancelled on Sunday are:
W64336A Wizz Air from Malta
LY551 El Al from Tel Aviv
EW2498 Eurowings from Stuttgart
W64352 Wizz Air from Milan Bergamo
FB450 Bulgaria Air, codesharing with Alitalia from Rome Fiumicino
W64428 Wizz Air from Tel Aviv
LO631 LOT from Warsaw
W64362 Wizz Air from Bari
LO633 LOT from Warsaw
LH1704 Lufthansa, codesharing with other airlines, from Munich
AZ520 Alitalia, codesharing with Bulgaria Air, from Rome Fiumicino
6H721 Israir from Tel Aviv
OS793 Austrian Airlines from Vienna
GB408A Bulgaria Air from Brussels.
The airport’s website only lists flights in three-day batches – the current day, as well as the previous and next days – but further flight cancellations are expected to follow, as the one-month state of emergency declared by Parliament on March 13 entitles the state authorities and the armed forces to restrict or prohibit civilian flights, if it is deemed necessary.
