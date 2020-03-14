Coronavirus: Bulgaria arrests four for breaking quarantine, police close nightclubs defying ban

Four lorry drivers have been arrested and taken to their houses in Slivnitsa for breaking quarantine, Bulgaria’s national crisis staff against Covid-19 new coronavirus said on March 14.
In Sofia, police shut down several nightclubs in the centre of Bulgaria’s capital city and in the Studentski Grad (“Students Town”) area after they stayed open in defiance of State of Emergency regulations.
The State of Emergency regulations, intended to contain the spread of coronavirus, came into effect on March 13. Among other measures, restaurants, bars and nightclubs have been ordered to remain closed until March 29.
The national crisis staff told a morning briefing on March 14 that the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 is 31. Of the eight cases confirmed on Friday, three have been admitted to hospital. The rest have no, or very mild symptoms, and have been quarantined.
Inspections by joint Interior Ministry and health teams for compliance with State of Emergency regulations are continuing.
On March 13, Bulgaria’s Parliament began processing legislative amendments providing for significantly steeper penalties – imprisonment and large fines – for violating quarantine.
(Photo: Interior Ministry)