Coronavirus: Bulgaria orders shutdown of kindergartens, shops and restaurants until March 29

Bulgaria’s Health Ministry said on March 13 that it was ordering a shutdown of kindergartens and schools, as well as shops, restaurants and entertainment establishments, until March 29. Supermarkets and pharmacies would remain open.
The order was prompted by the worsening epidemic situation in the country, which prompted Parliament to declare a state of emergency on March 13, the ministry said. The anti-epidemic measures were line with the recommendations of the national Covid-19 crisis staff.
All public events were banned, including sports and cultural events. The ministry went on to list cinemas, theatres, concert venues, sports and spa centres, as well as gyms as being affected.
Schools and kindergartens would suspend all activities, including extra-curricular ones.
Employers were advised to let their employees, when possible, to work from home. If not, they were instructed to put in place anti-epidemic measures, including disinfection of premises, keeping people with symptoms of infectious disease away from their premises, and hygiene training for their employees.
All medical consultations, planned surgeries and visitation in hospitals were also being suspended, the ministry said.
The order did not make any reference to travel restrictions within Bulgaria. It did not mention any restrictions on congregation in places of worship.