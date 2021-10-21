Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 107 deaths, 4522 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A total of 107 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 22 719, according to the October 21 report by the unified information portal.

Of 25 040 tests done in the past day, 4522 – about 18.05 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 555 077 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 68 776 are active. In the past day, the number of active cases rose by 3445.

The report said that in the past day, 970 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 463 852.

There are 6494 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria. The report said that the number of newly-admitted was 714. There are 567 in intensive care, an increase of nine compared with the figure in the October 20 report.

Forty medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 15 258.

On October 20, Bulgarian media reported queues of people in front of vaccination points in response to the amended measures against the disease, principally the requirement to produce a green certificate to enter an indoor public place. According to the unified information system, a total of 13 484 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria in the past day, bringing the total to 2 657 271.

This number of doses of vaccines in the past day is the second-highest in recent months, after 13 494 were reported on September 1 as having been administered in the previous 24 hours, but is far lower than the 38 117 reported in the May 8 report.

To date, 1 401 299 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 8007 in the past day.

So far, 9979 people in Bulgaria have received a second dose of vaccine against Covid-19, the report said.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!