Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Two Sofia hospitals suspend routine operations, some universities go to distance learning

In response to Bulgaria’s worsening Covid-19 situation, two large hospitals in capital city Sofia – Alexandrovska and Pirogov – have temporarily suspended planned admissions and operations.

Alexandrovska said that as of October 21, it was suspending planned admissions and operations until the epidemic situation changes.

By order of the Sofia regional health inspectorate, Alexandrovska has doubled the number of its beds for Covid-19 patients from 120 to 240, with 35 set aside for intensive care patients.

Sofia University St Kliment Ohridski rector Anastas Gerdhikov has left it up to individual faculties whether to go over to distance learning.

Sofia University faculties that have gone over to distance learning include the faculties of journalism and mass communication and of education.

Other faculties are proceeding on a “hybrid” basis, combining in-person and distance learning, while some are proceeding on an in-person basis.

The University of National and World Economy in Sofia has gone over to distance learning until further notice.

The Medical University of Sofia and the National Art Academy have gone over to distance learning.

In Plovdiv, the Paisii Hilendarski University of Plovdiv, the University of Food Technologies, the Academy of Music, Dance and Fine Arts and the Agricultural University have switched to distance learning.

The Medical University of Plovdiv from the outset of the academic year admitted students only if they had a vaccination certificate or negative PCR or antigen test results. Students will now continue on a distance learning basis until the caretaker Health Minister revokes his current order.

Other universities in Bulgaria that have switched to distance learning include the Medical, Economic and Technical universities in Varna, and the Angel Kunchev University of Rousse.

