Covid-19: Bulgaria’s caretaker Health Minister to amend order

Bulgaria’s caretaker Health Minister Stoicho Katsarov told an October 21 news conference that he was amending some aspects of his order and that until October 24, no fines would be imposed for breaching the new rules.

Katsarov’s order provides, as of October 21, for admission to indoor public places on showing a “green certificate” proving that a person has been vaccinated, has undergone Covid-19 or has a negative PCR test result no older than 72 hours or an antigen test no older than 48 hours.

The changes announced by Katsarov and which he said would be posted by the end of the day include extending the validity of a certificate of having undergone Covid-19 from six to 12 months.

He said that this rule would be valid only within Bulgaria, not throughout the EU.

A certificate also will be created showing that a person has had a first dose of vaccine. This certificate will be valid for one month until the second dose.

Announcing the “grace period” for fines, Katsarov said that where fines already had been imposed, they would be revoked.

He said that within a few weeks, the green certificate requirement would also become mandatory for state and municipal officials working with the public.

