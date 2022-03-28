Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 8 deaths, 362 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of eight people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered on Sunday, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 36 437, according to the March 28 report by the unified information portal.

Of 4063 tests done in the past day, 362 – about 8.9 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 133 464 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 189 352 are active.

The number of active cases decreased by 70 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 424 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to date to 907 675.

As of March 28, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 302.55 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 306.25 on March 27.

There are a total of 2059 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 54 newly admitted. There are 242 in intensive care, one more than the figure in the March 27 report.

Two medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 23 976.

So far, 4 345 164 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 201 in the past day.

A total of 2 049 302 people have completed the vaccination cycle, the report said, an increase of 42 compared with the figure in the March 27 report.

A total of 718 316 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 150 in the past day.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

