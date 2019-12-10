Poll: More than half of Bulgarians not satisfied with way democracy works in the country

Share this: Facebook

About 55 per cent of Bulgarians are not satisfied with the way democracy works in the country, according to a Eurobarometer “Parlemeter 2019” poll, commissioned by the European Parliament.

The results of the poll, released on December 10, showed this figure to be well above the European Union average of 42 per cent.

Forty per cent of Bulgarians polled said that they were satisfied with the way democracy works in the country, compared with an EU average of 56 per cent.

Fifty-three per cent saw Bulgaria’s membership of the EU as a good thing, compared with an EU average of 59 per cent. Nine per cent saw it is a bad thing, against the EU average of 11 per cent. Six per cent answered “don’t know”, while the EU average was one per cent.

A breakdown by age showed that younger Bulgarians were the most strongly in favour of the country’s EU membership.

In the age group of 15 to 24, sixty-seven per cent of Bulgarians said that the country’s EU membership was a good thing.

In the 25-39 age group, the figure was 64 per cent, in the 40 to 54 age group, 53 per cent, and among the over-55s, forty-four per cent, the Eurobarometer poll found.

Forty-six per cent of Bulgarians polled believed that the country’s voice counted in the EU, compared with an EU average of 60 per cent.

