EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey: 6BN euro ‘fully mobilised’

The European Union has fully mobilised the six billion euro operational budget of the Facility for Refugees in Turkey, in line with its commitment to the implementation of the EU-Turkey Statement, the European Commission said on December 10.

Out of the total facility budget of six billion euro, 4.3 billion euro has now been contracted and 2.7 billion euro disbursed, the Commission said.

Oliver Várhelyi, European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, said: “The full mobilisation of the six billion euro of the Facility for Refugees in Turkey confirms the EU’s commitment to deliver on its promises.

“We will continue our support to refugees and host communities in Turkey in various areas that are of key importance to their quality of life, the future of their children and their integration at large,” Várhelyi said.

Janez Lenarčič, European Commissioner for Crisis Management, said: “Supporting refugees in Turkey is a priority for the EU.

“Thanks to EU’s support, more than 1.7 million vulnerable refugees cover their basic needs, such as rent and medicine, and more than half a million refugee children go to school,” Lenarčič said.

The announcement comes following the 13 Steering Committee meeting of the EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey, which took place in Brussels on December 9.

Chaired by the Commission, the committee brought together representatives of EU member states, European Parliament and Turkey. The committee confirmed the full mobilisation of the six billion euro operational budget and gave a state of play of current implementation, the Commission said.

