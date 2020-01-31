Bulgarian police start week-long operation against speeding

Share this: Facebook

A special police operation against breaking the speed limit is underway from January 31 to February 7, Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry said.

Traffic Police and Security Police teams will be deployed on major national thoroughfares, city streets and in small settlements, the ministry said.

Particular emphasis will be placed on respect for speed limits near schools and kindergartens.

Checks will be carried out both during daylight and at night.

The ministry said that since the beginning of the year up to January 28, a total of 33 114 electronic fines had been issued, compared with 21 884 during the same period in 2019.

According to official European Union statistics, in recent years Bulgaria had the second-highest road fatality rate in the EU. Speeding is a major contributory factor.

(Photo: Interior Ministry)

