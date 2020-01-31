EU mobilises 10 million euro for research on the new coronavirus outbreak

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The European Commission is to grant 10 million euro from its research and innovation programme, Horizon 2020, to support research into the new coronavirus disease, the Commission said.

It has launched an emergency request for expressions of interest for research projects that will advance our understanding of the novel coronavirus epidemic and contribute to more efficient clinical management of patients infected with the virus, as well as improve public health preparedness and response.

Mariya Gabriel, European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, said: “We are working to mitigate the consequences of a potential larger spread of the Coronavirus outbreak in the EU.

“Thanks to emergency research funding from Horizon 2020, we will know more about the disease. I am proud that following the progress made during the last years, our supercomputer centres stand ready to help researchers in their work to develop new treatment and vaccines. We will be able to protect the public better, and to deal more effectively with the current and any future outbreaks.”

Stella Kyriakides, European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, said: “We need to see a multifaceted, whole-of-government response to the Coronavirus and research is an essential part of this.

“We need to know more about the virus to better target our prevention measures and to ensure better care for our citizens – this is precisely the aim of the Horizon 2020 emergency research funding announced today”.

The funding is expected to support two to four research projects.

Applicants have until February 12 to respond and grant agreements should be signed very quickly, in view of enabling research work to start as soon as possible, the Commission said.

The Commission said that it is also working closely with the World Health Organization and other international actors to ensure an efficient and coordinated response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Comments

comments