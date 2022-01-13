Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Dark red zones rise to 22

Share this: Facebook

Twenty-two out of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 dark red zones, meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, according to the January 13 update by the unified information portal.

The district of Pazardzhik, previously a red zone, crossed the dark red zone threshold in the past day.

Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 856.8 out of 100 000 population as of January 13, up from 824.21 on January 12.

Apart from Pazardzhik, the other districts classified as dark red zones are Blagoevgrad, Bourgas, Varna, Vidin, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Kyustendil, Lovech, Montana, Pernik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Rousse, Silistra, Sliven, Smolyan, Sofia district, Sofia city, Stara Zagora, Haskovo and Yambol.

The morbidity rate is highest in Sofia city, 1443.73 per 100 000 population. Other districts above the 1000-mark are Blagoevgrad, Bourgas, Varna and Pernik.

Five districts are red zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population: Veliko Turnovo, Dobrich, Razgrad, Turgovishte and Shoumen.

One district is a yellow zone, meaning a morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population: Kurdzhali, where the rate is 157.36 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

(Illustration, with the dark red zones coloured in brown: National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases)

