Bulgarian railways offering Sofia-Bankya steam train excursion on May 18

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgarian state railways BDZ is offering a steam train excursion on May 18, with the train pulled by the 1931 Polish-manufactured locomotive called “Baba Mechka”.

The train will depart from Sofia Central Railway Station at 9am and travel to Bankya, about 17km from Sofia. The return journey from Bankya station starts at 2.30pm.

BDZ said that the excursion is being organised jointly with Sofia municipality’s Bankya region on the occasion of the Street Artists Festival in Bankya.

The aim of the excursion is to promote the festival, which involves music, theatre, circus and fine arts artists.

Pulled by locomotive № 46.03, the train will have six carriages.

Tickets will be sold in advance and seat reservation is mandatory. Tickets cost 17.5 leva return. Children younger than seven will travel free, without separate seating, BDZ said. A birth certificate or copy of one will be required as proof of age.

BDZ issued a reminder than children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets and reservations open on May 10. BDZ said that tickets may be purchased from ticket offices and railway offices at all stations in Bulgaria.

(Photo: BDZ)

Comments

comments