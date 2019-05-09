EBRD sees Bulgaria economic growth at 3.4% in 2019

Share this: Facebook

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said in its May 2019 Regional Economic Forecasts that it projects growth in Bulgaria of 3.4 per cent in 2019 and three per cent in 2020.

The May projection for Bulgarian economic growth in 2019 repeats the projection in the EBRD’s November forecast.

The EBRD said that Bulgaria’s economy grew by an estimated 3.1 per cent in 2018, following a growth rate of 3.8 per cent in 2017.

Private consumption has been the main driver of growth, as the tightening labour market is pushing wages up and unemployment down (to below five per cent as of end-2018).

