Bulgaria’s European Parliament elections: Radev, socialists accuse GERB of using state money to campaign

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A day after the Bulgarian Socialist Party lodged complaints alleging that Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s GERB party was using state resources to campaign in the European Parliament elections, President Roumen Radev echoed the claim.

Radev, elected head of state on a ticket backed by the BSP, said on May 9: “I am equidistant from all parties, but I do not think there should be an election campaign with money from the state budget”.

In a television interview on the evening of May 8, Borissov denied that there had been any election events on his programme in recent days.

He said that if the BSP considered the visit by Pope Francis to Bulgaria an election event, it was grossly misinterpreting it.

To continue reading, please click here.

(Archive photo: Radev and BSP leader Kornelia Ninova during the president election campaign in 2016)

Comments

comments