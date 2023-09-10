Bulgarian railways offering steam train excursions in September

Bulgarian state railways BDZ is offering two steam train excursions, on September 22 and 23, during the country’s Independence Day three-day weekend.

The September 22 steam train excursion, from Sofia to Mezdra, is being organised in cooperation with the United Balkans Association, in celebration of Independence Day and the 135th anniversary of the founding of BDZ.

The train, consisting of five carriages – one from the Vitosha Express government train – is to depart at 9am from Sofia Central Railway Station, with stops at Kurilo, Rebrovo and Svoge station, where there will be an organised programme to welcome the train by representatives of the United Balkans Association.

The train will also stop at Lakatnik station and Cherepish stop en route to Mezdra, where it will arrive at 1.11pm and from which it will depart at 2.15pm.

The price of the Sofia-Mezdra-Sofia ticket is 71 leva including a reserved seat. For children up to the age of 10, tickets are half-price.

BDZ and Veliko Turnovo municipality are organising a steam train excursion in celebration of Independence Day.

The train will depart at 9.13am on September 23, with three carriages from the Corona Express and three other carriages.

At the Trapezitsa stop, there will be a historical re-enactment of the 1908 event in which Prince Ferdinand was welcomed in Turnovo and went on to proclaim the independence of Bulgaria. Participants in the re-enactment will travel in the Corona Express carriages.

After the re-enactment, the train will stop at Veliko Turnovo railway station from 10.13am to 11am, and then travel to Tryavna, arriving at 11.50am. The train will depart from Tryavna at 3.50pm, arriving in Gorna Oryahovitsa at 5.01pm.

The price of the ticket for travel in both directions Gorna Oryahovitsa – Tryavna – Gorna Oryahovitsa is 40 leva including a reserved seat, and for all children up to 10 years of age tickets will be half price.



Tickets for both trains may be purchased at ticket offices and railway offices in all stations in the country, as well as online at https://bileti.bdz.bg/ .

(Photo: BDZ)

Please support The Sofia Globe by signing up to become a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!