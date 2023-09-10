Bulgaria’s PM: Radev has exceeded powers, but impeachment not a good idea

President Roumen Radev has several times exceeded the powers that the constitution gives him, providing grounds for impeachment, but proceeding with impeachment would waste public energy and divert us from our tasks, Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov said in a television interview on September 10.

Radev has consistently opposed the pro-Western government elected by Parliament in June, even going so far as publicly calling for it not to be formed.

He and Denkov regularly recently have exchanged barbs via the media, though the two were seen in conversation at a Match of Hope charity football match this week.

Denkov told Nova Televizia that at the Match of Hope, he and Radev had “talked about the problems that we need to solve together”.

“There are a few that we discussed,” Denkov said, without giving details.

He said that it was not correct to talk about gunfights between the president and the government, since for many months the volleys had come solely from the presidency.

“There are many topics on which we can work together. He (Radev) has repeatedly said that he is for pro-European development. But this must be done with concrete actions,” Denkov said.

He gave the example of the draft budget submitted by Radev’s caretaker government, predicting a 6.4 per cent deficit, which “momentarily sent the country out of the orbit of the euro zone”.

Denkov said that the ruling majority would be able to call itself a “coalition” once trust was built between them so that they could work effectively together.



“By the end of the year, this can happen. If we pass the laws that are in the National Assembly, if we manage to change the constitution in the way that this has ben conceived, I could say that there is confidence. The formal way is to have a signed document,” he said.

(Photo of Denkov: government.bg)

