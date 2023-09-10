Construction of new Jewish educational and cultural centre in Bulgaria’s capital begins

A ceremony was held on September 10 to mark the start of construction of the Organization of the Jews in Bulgaria Shalom’s new educational and cultural centre in capital city Sofia.

When completed, the centre will house the Ronald S Lauder School, which opened in temporary premises in September 2019, the Gan Balagan kindergarten, the Jewish community centre and Shalom’s head office.

The school and kindergarten will provide education for more than 600 children aged one to 18 years.

The construction of a modern STEM center is planned, which will allow the use of high technologies in the education process. The complex will also include a library, as well as concert and event halls.

The centre, at the corner of Dimitar Petkov and Tsar Simeon streets, is the result of a partnership between Shalom, Sofia municipality and the Vuzrazhdane district authorities.

Sofia mayor Yordanka Fandukova said at the ceremony that the school is the fifth private school in Sofia, to which the municipality provides land.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of Shalom, the Ronald S Lauder School board, the Ronald Lauder Foundation, local government, and representatives of the Israeli and United States embassies.

(Photographs: Adelina Angelova, for Sofia municipality, and Shalom)

