Tap water in Bulgaria’s flood-hit Tsarevo remains unfit for drinking

The ban on drinking tap water in Tsarevo municipality continues to apply, after the latest tests showed it was still unfit for consumption, the head of the regional health inspectorate in Bourgas, Dr Georgi Pazderov, said on September 11.

Tsarevo was hardest-hit by last week’s floods on Bulgaria’s southern Black Sea coast, which left four people dead and caused extensive damage.

Pazderov told Bulgarian National Television that new samples were due to be taken on September 11 and the results would be ready on September 12 or 13.

The recommendation not to enter the sea also remains in effect.

The state of emergency in Tsarevo remains in effect, following a decision by the municipal crisis headquarters on the morning of September 11, Bulgarian National Radio (BNR) reported.

By the end of the month, a commission from the municipality will prepare documents describing the damage and proposals for repair works. Hydro engineers are expected to begin inspecting the two dams above Tsarevo on September 12.

Very few people on Bulgaria’s southern Black Sea coast have property insurance, Veselin Angelov, a member of the board of the Association of Bulgarian Insurers, told BNR.

Meanwhile, reports on September 11 said that an old landslide in Ahtopol, which has been a problem for years, is threatening to tear away the coastal promenade as a result of last week’s heavy rains. The coastal promenade is metres from people’s houses.

(Photo: Ivan Prole/sxc.hu)

