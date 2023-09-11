Eurostat: 22.5% of Bulgaria’s population unable to keep home warm in 2022

A total of 22.5 per cent of Bulgaria’s population were unable to keep their home adequately warm in 2022, the highest percentage in the European Union, EU statistics agency Eurostat said on September 11.

In 2022, a total 9.3 per cent of the EU population declared that they were not able to keep their home adequately warm, Eurostat said.

Compared with 2021, this share increased by 2.4 percentage points (pp), the statistics agency said.

The situation varied across the EU countries.

The highest shares of people unable to keep their home adequately warm were registered in Bulgaria (22.5 per cent), Cyprus (19.2 per cent), Greece (18.7 per cent), Lithuania and Portugal (both 17.5 per cent), Spain (17.1 per cent) and Romania (15.2 per cent).

In contrast, Finland (1.4 per cent), Luxembourg (2.1 per cent), Slovenia (2.6 per cent), Austria (2.7 per cent), Czechia (2.9 per cent), Sweden (3.3 per cent) and Estonia (3.4 per cent) reported the lowest shares, Eurostat said.

