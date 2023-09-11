Eurobarometer poll: Europeans continue to be in favour of supporting Ukraine and Ukrainians

Europeans continue to be in favour of supporting Ukraine and Ukrainians, according to the results of a flash Eurobarometer poll, released on September 11.

Eurobarometer said that 86 per cent approve of the EU continuing to provide humanitarian support to the people affected by the war, 77 per cent accept and 71 per cent back imposing economic sanctions against Russia.

Around two thirds of Europeans, respectively 67 per cent and 65 per cent, think that the EU should support Ukraine’s path towards European integration and its integration into the single market.

Sixty-five per cent are in favour of supporting Ukraine financially and economically and 57 per cent think that the EU should support the purchase and supply of military equipment and training to Ukraine.

In addition, a large majority of Europeans think that the war in Ukraine shows the need for the EU to secure its energy and economic security (85 per cent), as well as to increase military co-operation between member states (75 per cent), while continuing to show solidarity with Ukraine (71 per cent).

The Flash Eurobarometer survey on EU challenges and priorities in 2023 was conducted in the 27 member states between August 24 and 31 2023. A total of 26 514 EU citizens have been interviewed online, Eurobarometer said.

(Photo: EC Audiovisual Service)

