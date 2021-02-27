Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Active cases, patients in hospital continue to rise By The Sofia Globe staff

Forty-nine people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll linked to the disease to 10 128, according to the February 27 daily report by the national information system.

Of 13 697 tests done in the past day, 1681 – about 12.3 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 245 627 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 32 005 are active. This is an increase of 832 in the number of active cases in the past 24 hours.

There are 4502 people in hospital, an increase of 134 in the past 24 hours, with 378 in intensive care, an increase of eight.

Forty medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 10 183.

Eight hundred people recovered from the virus in the past day, according to the national information system, bringing the total to 203 494.

The national information system said that so far, 204 439 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 had been administered in Bulgaria, including 15 927 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 37 181 people have received a second dose, an increase of 2462 in the past 24 hours.

