Bulgarian Health Minister’s order officially opens restaurants from March 1

Bulgarian Health Minister Kostadin Angelov has issued the official order that allows restaurants and entertainment venues to re-open from March 1, with opening hours from 6am to 11pm.

Discos, bar clubs, piano bars, variety bars and night bars are being allowed to re-open as of April 1, according to Angelov’s order.

The restaurants and entertainment venues, as well as casinos and gambling halls, being allowed to re-open as of March 1 may use no more than 50 per cent of their capacity, there may be no more than six people at a table and employees must wear protective masks.

Organised group tourism trips within Bulgaria are being allowed to resume from March 1, and such trips abroad may resume from April 1, according to Angelov’s order.

From March 1, in-person classes at schools for pupils with sensory disabilities are allowed. Classes must be conducted in accordance with the guidelines for the operation of the school and pre-school education system prepared by the ministries of education and health to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The same order allows group classes at language centres, educational centres and other training centres and schools organised by legal entities and individuals. At such centres, physical distancing of 1.5 metres must be maintained, protective face masks must be worn and every hour the venue must be ventilated and disinfected.

The ban on school extracurricular activities is lifted.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov, speaking on February 27, said: “On Monday night, everyone will be a restaurant – but it must be explained to people that there is a pandemic”.

“Let us get through March and with the coming of spring it will be easier,” Borissov said, adding that March would be critical.

“But I have always relied on the sense of self-preservation and intelligence of the Bulgarians. So – let there be restaurants, whoever wants can go in, to eat or go for a celebration, but they should know that the pandemic is raging and taking lives,” he said.

