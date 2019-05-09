Bulgaria’s European Parliament elections 2019: Voting abroad at 191 polling stations in 64 countries

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarians abroad will be able to vote in the May 26 European Parliament elections at 191 polling stations in 64 countries, according to a decision by the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The countries with the largest number of polling stations for Bulgarians abroad are the United Kingdom and Germany, at 24 each, according to the CEC list. Two days earlier, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said that there would be 21 polling stations in Germany.

The CEC’s list says that the polling stations in the UK will be in London, Southampton, Worcester Park, Brighton, Glasgow, Gloucester, Edinburgh, Exeter, Cambridge, Coventry, Crewe, Leeds, Ealing (London), Stratford (London), Finsbury Park (London), Norwich, Nottingham, Oxford, Chatham and Sheffield.

There will be 16 polling stations in Spain, 13 in Greece, 10 in France, seven in the Netherlands, five in the United States, five in Austria, six in Italy, four in Cyprus, four in Turkey, three in Russia, three in Poland, two in Serbia, two in the Republic of North Macedonia, two in Moldova, two in Ukraine, two in Switzerland, two in the United Arab Emirates, and two in China.

The countries that will have one polling station each are Australia, Azerbaijan, Albania, Algiers, Argentina, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Georgia, Denmark, Israel, India, Jordan, Iran, Ireland, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Slovakia, Slovenia, Tunisia, Cuba, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Morocco, Mexico, Norway, Portugal, South Korea, North Korea, Romania, Uzbekistan, Hungary, Finland, Croatia, Montenegro, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Japan and South Africa.

In the majority of cases – especially in the case of countries where there will be only one voting station – voting will be at the Bulgarian embassy.

The full list, including the cities where voting will be held, is on the CEC website, in Bulgarian.

Separately, the CEC said that on May 9, it held a meeting with representatives of the Prosecutor’s Office, the Interior Ministry and the State Agency for National Security regarding arrangements for the May 26 2019 European Parliament elections.

The meeting was attended by Prosecutor-General Sotir Tsatsarov, Deputy Prosecutor-General Ivan Geshev, SANS head Dimitar Georgiev, SANS deputy head Nikolai Nenkov, Interior Minister Mladen Marinov and Interior Ministry chief secretary Ivailo Ivanov, among others, CEC said.

The meeting discussed important topics including cyber security, transportation and security of ballots and voting machines, as well as the organisation of an international media centre, the commission said.

