Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 77 deaths, 5703 new cases

Seventy-seven people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 31 838, according to the January 13 report by the unified information portal.

Of 29 813 tests done in the past day, 5703 – about 19.12 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 799 943 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 139 593 are active. The number of active cases decreased by 631 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 6257 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 628 512.

There are 5257 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 553 newly admitted. There are 579 in intensive care, one fewer than the figure in the January 12 report.

Eighty-two medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 18 622.

So far, 3 941 901 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 30 398 in the past day.

A total of 1 954 380 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 4192 in the past day, while 452 422 have received a booster dose, including 23 156 in the past day.

