Bulgaria’s PM: Level of anti-epidemic measures to be based on ICU bed occupancy

Serious measures against the spread of Covid-19 will be triggered when there is 80 per cent occupancy of intensive care beds, Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on January 12, speaking after new anti-epidemic plans were discussed by the Cabinet.

Petkov told Nova Televizia in an interview that the plan was based on levels of occupancy of intensive care beds.

He said that there would be four stages, of intensive care beds being occupied 50 per cent, 60 per cent, 70 per cent and 80 per cent.

“Serious measures start at 80 per cent occupancy of intensive care beds, the lighter ones at 70 per cent,” Petkov said.

He said that intensive care beds were the most fragile part of Bulgaria’s health system during a pandemic.

“These beds cannot be increased quickly,” he said.

“When intensive beds are filled, if there is no capacity, we risk people’s health and lives. The plan will manage this most critical unit.



“We will potentially close the economy and schools only when there is a risk that people will not have access to intensive care beds,” Petkov said.

