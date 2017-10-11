Bulgarian Cabinet provides further 158M leva for modernisation of Sofia – Kalotina road

Share this: Facebook

The Bulgarian government said on October 11 that would provide further funds amounting to more than 158 million leva (about 80.7 million euro) to modernise the road linking capital city Sofia to Kalotina at the Serbian border.

It is envisaged that the funds to be used will come from the EU’s Connecting Europe Facility and Bulgaria’s state budget.

A highway to the border with Serbia has been spoken about for years, but only in early September 2017, the Road Infrastructure Agency announced two separate public procurement contracts for the route.

(Photo: Sofi Gamache)

