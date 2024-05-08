Bulgaria’s caretaker PM meets ambassadors of EU member states, US, UK and Switzerland

Bulgarian caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev held a meeting on May 8 with the ambassadors of the European Union member states, the United States, the United Kingdom and Switzerland, the government information service said.

Glavchev briefed the diplomats on the main task of the caretaker government – the holding of free and fair elections, the statement said.

At the same time, he was adamant that the caretaker government would continue to work in all other areas of Bulgarian foreign policy and follow Bulgaria’s Euro-Atlantic course.

Glavchev said that the key foreign policy priorities of Bulgaria remain the inclusion of Bulgaria’s land borders in the Schengen zone and the country’s acceptance into the euro zone.

Bulgaria will continue constructive dialogue and active cooperation with European partners, he said.

Glavchev said that the efforts of Bulgaria had led to migratory pressure decreasing.

Regarding the euro zone, he said that Bulgaria’s ambition was to introduce the common European currency in 2025.

He said that Bulgaria expects support from the members of the euro zone, as well as a rapid review and assessment of Bulgaria’s readiness.

Bulgarian institutions are working intensively and making good progress in all streams to ensure timely preparations for euro zone membership, he said.

Glavchev also spoke of Bulgaria’s ambition to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

He outlined the benefits of the planned membership, highlighting the beneficial impact on the entire South Eastern Europe region, contributing to improving economic stability, investment climate and living standards.

Bulgaria remains strongly committed to supporting the OECD’s regional initiatives and in particular the Regional Program for South-Eastern Europe, Glavchev said.

Security in the Black Sea, the situation in Ukraine and the Middle East region were also discussed during the meeting with the ambassadors, the statement said.

(Photo: government.bg)

