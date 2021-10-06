Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 104 deaths, 2866 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The deaths of 104 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 21 320, the Health Ministry said on October 6.

Of those who died in the past day, 96.15 per cent had not been vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Of 25 165 tests done in the past day, 2866 – about 11.38 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 511 666 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 47 858 are active. The number of active cases has increased by 753 compared with the figure in the October 5 report.

The Health Ministry said that in the past day, 2029 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 442 488.

There are 5223 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 19 compared with the figure in the October 5 report, with 460 in intensive care, an increase of 15.

Fifty-eight medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 14 643.

To date, 2 563 069 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 7412 in the past day.

A total of 1 345 602 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 4809 in the past day.

The report said that to date, 2705 people had received a booster dose of vaccine, including 865 in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia.

Separately, the daily update by the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases said that Bulgaria’s Covid-19 morbidity rate was 360.41 on a 14-day basis up to October 6.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!