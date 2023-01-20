Bulgaria’s Gabrovo district extends flu epidemic declaration

The influenza epidemic declaration in the Bulgarian district of Gabrovo has been extended until January 29, the Health Ministry said.

The flu epidemic declaration in Gabrovo came into effect on January 18 and had been due to expire on January 24.

The Health Ministry said that the extension had been decided on because of an increase in acute respiratory diseases and influenza in the district.

Temporary anti-epidemic measures in effect include suspension of scheduled consultations of pregnant women and children, suspension of preventive examinations, mandatory immunisations and re-immunisations in outpatient care.

Visits to medical institutions are also temporarily suspended.

At children’s facilities, “filters” to prevent ill children entering are being stepped up, and staff members who are ill may not come to work.

Classes at schools remain suspended until January 29 inclusive, as are extracurricular activities and organised activities involving pupils, including visits to museums and exhibitions, as well as planned excursions.

