Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 150 deaths, 5501 doses of vaccine

A total of 150 deaths of people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 10 764, according to the March 9 daily report by the national information system.

Of 17 056 tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2995 – about 17.6 per cent – proved positive.

Active cases rose by 1617 in the past day, to a current total of 38 424, according to the report.

There are 5903 patients in hospital, an increase of 127 in the past 24 hours, with 503 in hospital, an increase of 47.

Fifty-one medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 10 506.

The national information system said that 1228 people in Bulgaria had recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to date to 214 115.

A total of 5501 doses of vaccine against Covid-19 were administered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 294 132. The report said that to date, 50 653 people had received second doses.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

