‘Mission Bulgaria’: Archaeologist and historian tour 10 countries in Europe and Asia to teach country’s history

Well-known Bulgarian archaeologist Professor Nikolai Ovcharov and history professor Plamen Pavlov are narrating the history of Bulgaria and the Cyrillic alphabet in 10 countries in Europe and Asia as part of the “Mission Bulgaria” project, the Foreign Ministry said on April 24.

The project involves the two professors having delivered lectures to diplomats, academics and students in Armenia, Belgium, China, Moldova and Russia, the Foreign Ministry said. The initiative will continue with lectures in Greece, Cyprus, Slovakia, Hungary and Slovenia.

The “Mission Bulgaria” project is part of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ communication plan for the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU in 2018.

Its purpose is to promote knowledge of Bulgaria’s cultural contribution to European and world development in 10 countries in two continents, the ministry said.

The tour started in Taraclia in southern Moldova on March 17, and continued in Ekaterinburg in Russia on March 19 and Armenia’s capital city Yerevan on March 23.

A week later the two professors lectured in Ghent, with a special emphasis on little-known facts of the historical ties between Bulgaria and Western Europe, the Foreign Ministry said.

In Beijing on April 18, the two professors gave a presentation within the framework of the official opening of the Centre for Bulgarian Studies at the Beijing University for Foreign Languages.

Ovcharov and Pavlov participated in a round table with academics. They spoke of the opportunities for development of cultural and historical tourism in Bulgaria as well as with the specifics of the Western Balkans and the important place of Bulgaria as President of the EU Council, the Foreign Ministry said.

