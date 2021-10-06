Antonio Sánchez, Brad Mehldau Trio to star at Bulgaria’s Plovdiv Jazz Fest 2021

Share this: Facebook

The line-up for the Plovdiv Jazz Fest 2021, being held from October 29 to 31, includes Grammy award winners Antonio Sánchez and Grammy winner Brad Mehldau’s Trio.

Four-time Grammy winner Sánchez, one of the most sought-after drummers in the international jazz scene, is one of the most revered collaborators with guitarist/composer Pat Metheny, and has recorded and performed with many other most prominent artists such as Chick Corea, Gary Burton, Michael Brecker, Charlie Haden and Toots Thielmans.

Sánchez currently has close to a dozen recordings as a leader and solo artist. Further details are available at his official website.

Grammy Award-winning jazz pianist Brad Mehldau has recorded and performed extensively since the early 1990s.

Starting in 1996, his group released a series of five records on Warner Bros. entitled The Art of the Trio.

During that same period, Mehldau also released a solo piano recording entitled Elegiac Cycle, and a record called Places that included both solo piano and trio songs. Other Mehldau recordings include Largo, a collaborative effort with the innovative musician and producer Jon Brion, and Anything Goes—a trio outing with bassist Larry Grenadier and drummer Jorge Rossy. There is more about Mehldau at his website.

The Plovdiv Jazz Fest 2021 opens on October 29 at 8pm at the Boris Christoff House of Culture with “Four Young Ladies Sing Jazz” starring Elena Sirakova, Veleka Tsankova, Edith Undzhian and Miroslava Todorova, with arrangements by maestro Vassil Spassov.

Sánchez, with Thana Alexa, performs on October 30 at 8pm at the Boris Christoff House of Culture.

The Brad Melhdau Trio, with Larry Grenadier and Jeff Ballard, will be on stage on October 31 at 8pm at the Boris Christoff House of Culture.

On October 29, 30 and 31, there are jam sessions at the Bee Bop Café, 1 Gladstone Street.

Admission to Plovdiv Jazz Fest 2021 events will require a valid Covid certificate.

Tickets are available via Eventim.

