Bettany Hughes making film ‘Treasures of Bulgaria’

Bulgaria’s Tourism Minister Zaritsa Dinkova had a meeting in the Black Sea city of Varna with British historian and television presenter Bettany Hughes, the Tourism Ministry said.

Hughes and her team are in Bulgaria with the cooperation of the Ministry of Tourism and are working on the filming of the film “Treasures of Bulgaria” – dedicated to the country’s cultural and historical heritage.

The statement quoted Hughes as saying that she was amazed by Bulgaria’s beautiful nature, rich culture and amazing archaeological finds.

The team was able to capture exciting shots with a painted bride Gelina in Ribnovo, Heraclea Sintika, the Episcopal Basilica in Plovdiv, the Varna Golden Treasure, nestinari in the village of Kosti, the Seven Rila Lakes and the Rila Monastery, the Tomb of Sevt 3, the museum in Kazanluk, the National Archaeological Museum and the Panagyurishte Treasure.

Dinkova invited Hughes and the team to the Rose Festival in Kazanluk next year to make a film with the assistance of the Tourism Ministry. M

Dinkova said that the festival, with its 120-year history, represents an important part of cultural heritage and tradition in Bulgaria.

Hughes eagerly accepted the invitation and said that she herself is “obsessed with the rose fragrance, her perfume has been with the scent of the queen of flowers for year,” the ministry said.

(Photo of Hughes and Dinkova: Tourism Ministry)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!