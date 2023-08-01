The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Business 

Bulgaria utilities regulator cuts gas prices by 1.4% for August 2023

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgaria’s utilities regulator has approved an eight per cent decrease in the regulated gas price in the country for the month of August, setting the new price at 59.67 leva a MWh, excluding transportation costs, excise and value-added tax.

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) decision to reduce the price for a seventh consecutive month puts the regulated gas price at its lowest in two years, slightly higher than the 57.6 leva a MWh price in August 2021.

EWRC said that it initially envisioned a three-per-cent increase in August, but the recent drop in prices on the TTF gas hub in the Netherlands, which serves as the main European price benchmark, allowed it to continue reducing the regulated gas price.

The regulator said that gas deliveries under the long-term contract with Azerbaijan, which is linked to oil prices rather than price fluctuations on gas hubs, covered three quarters of projected domestic consumption and the rest would come from a liquefied natural gas cargo purchased by state-owned gas company Bulgargaz and slated to be delivered in August.

(Photo: Marco Caliulo/sxc.hu)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

Global economic outlook is stronger in 2014

Mil Arcega of VOANews

Bulgarian consumer confidence decreased in July 2016 – poll

Independent Balkan News Agency

New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria rose by close to 10% in 2018 – ACEA

The Sofia Globe staff