Covid-19 vaccinations in Bulgaria: Registration at GPs begins

Anyone in Bulgaria who wants to be vaccinated against Covid-19 must declare this to their general practitioners (GPs), the Bulgarian Medical Association said on January 29.

Registration for free and voluntary immunisation against Covid-19 can be done by phone or in person at the GP’s rooms.

The lists will be constantly updated so that GPs will be able to promptly inform and immunise those interested when the vaccines are delivered, the statement said.

The fourth phase of Bulgaria’s national vaccination plan – mass vaccination- is expected to begin by the end of February, according to the statement.

The state will pay 10 leva for each dose of the two-stage vaccines against Covid-19 that will be administered.

The money will be paid to the personal doctors working at the diagnostic and consulting centres, doctors in medical establishments, the doctors in mobile vaccination centres and doctors at the regional health inspectorates. Payment will be made after the vaccination is entered in an electronic register.

