Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 29 deaths, 4719 vaccinations

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Twenty-nine people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 8973, according to the January 29 daily report by the national information system.

The report said that of 12 297 tests done in the past 24 hours, 560 – about 4.55 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 217 574 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria. Of these, 25 676 are active, 772 fewer than the day before.

There are 2877 patients in hospital, an increase of 12, with 257 in intensive care, a decrease of eight.

The report said that 1303 people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 182 925.

Fourteen medical staff tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date – counting in those who have died, those who have recovered from the virus, and the active cases – to 9476.

The national information system said that in the past 24 hours, a total of 4719 vaccinations were registered, bringing the total to 37 636 people.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!