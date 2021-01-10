Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 453 deaths, 8734 vaccinations

Share this: Facebook

In the past week, a total of 453 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 8097, according to the January 10 daily report by the national information system.

This is the lowest death toll from Covid-19 in Bulgaria in a seven-day period in the weeks since the country introduced, as of November 27, heightened measures against the spread of the disease.

In the week ending January 3, Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll increased by 521, in the week ending November 29, by a total of 929; in the week ending December 6, by a total of 980, in the week ending December 13, by a total of 897, the week ending December 20, by a total of 925, and in the week ending December 27, by a total of 572.

Since January 3, the number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria to date has risen by 5526, to 208 406.

Over the same period, according to the national information system, the number of people in Bulgaria who have recovered from the virus rose by 13 097, to 134 564.

The number of active cases has decreased by 8024 in the past seven days, to 65 745.

The number of patients in hospital has decreased by 596, to 4190, with 380 currently in intensive care, a decrease of 78 in the past week.

A total of 209 medical personnel tested positive in the past week, bringing the total to date to 9136, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

The national information system said that to date, 13 473 people in Bulgaria had been vaccinated against Covid-19, including 118 in the past 24 hours. This is an increase of 8734 compared with the January 3 figure.

Bulgaria began vaccinations against Covid-19 on December 27. According to recent statements by the Health Ministry, deliveries of vaccines are expected to increase significantly in coming weeks.

Professor Todor Kantardzhiev, head of the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases and a member of the national operational HQ against Covid-19, said in a January 8 television interview that “in the best-case scenario, we will have 1.5 million people vaccinated by August”.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

The Sofia Globe's coverage of the Covid-19 situation is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

The Sofia Globe is an independent media outlet, free of ties to any corporate, political or other media groups.

