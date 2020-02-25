New coronavirus: Bulgaria to install thermal cameras at land borders, sea ports

By the end of the week, thermal cameras similar to those already in use at Bulgaria’s airports will be installed at the country’s land borders and sea ports, according to General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski, head of the crisis staff against new coronavirus.
Border officials have been issued with protective masks and gloves, the Interior Ministry said.
The crisis staff, set up by government order on February 24, has recommended that all large indoor public events be cancelled.
Bulgarians arriving from abroad may be tested for new coronavirus free of charge, but only if they are displaying symptoms.
Flag carrier Bulgaria Air has cancelled all its flights to and from Milan until March 27.
All passengers on canceled flights can request a full refund for their airline tickets as well as change their travel date without paying a fee, Bulgaria Air said on its website.
At Sofia Airport, an exercise was conducted on February 25 to test responses, in a scenario in which two passengers arriving on a flight from Istanbul “showed symptoms” of new coronavirus.
Sofia Airport’s Terminals 1 and 2 have thermal cameras monitoring all passengers. Anyone showing a temperature of 37 degrees or higher is taken to an insulator to be screened. Symptoms of possible new coronavirus result in the passenger being transported to a designated hospital with facilities against infectious diseases.
As at February 25, there have been no confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria.
People wearing surgical masks in public have become a common sight in Bulgaria’s major cities. Media reports said that stocks of such masks at pharmacies were running low.
(Photo of the Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint: Interior Ministry)